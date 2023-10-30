Ky. Chamber Foundation, KSR present donations for flood relief

Organizations receive flood relief donations.
Organizations receive flood relief donations.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Those with the Kentucky Chamber Foundation and Kentucky Sports Radio presented more than $300,000 in donations to three organizations helping folks recover from the flood.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Housing Development Alliance and Homes, Inc. were each presented a check.

”It’s been a great partnership where we push it out to chamber members and businesses across the state to be able to collect funds for this disaster relief, and of course, Matt (Jones) has his daily radio show (Kentucky Sports Radio) where many, many of the donations came from as well,” said Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Ashli Watts.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Housing Development Alliance received $215,000, and Homes Inc. received $70,000. Leaders with both organizations said they will use it as flexible money to help flood repairs.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare received $50,000 for scholarships to students in health-related fields.

“So, these are young people going to community college for jobs like medical assistants, respiratory tech, surgical techs. So, much needed careers and jobs here in Eastern Kentucky, and throughout the ARH system,” said ARH CEO Hollie Harris.

Harris also said they recently purchased more than $200,000 worth of household items for flood survivors.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Leslie Co. firefighter killed in Saturday night crash
(File)
Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher
James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert
Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce lunch
‘It’s teamwork’: Businesses and organizations recognized at Business Appreciation Lunch
Check Presentation
Organization awarded $1.8 million for home repairs following 2022 flood
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - Hazard Perry Chamber of commerce lunch
Multi-million dollar investment will bring nearly 30 jobs to EKY distillery