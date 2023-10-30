Ky. Chamber Foundation, KSR present donations for flood relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Those with the Kentucky Chamber Foundation and Kentucky Sports Radio presented more than $300,000 in donations to three organizations helping folks recover from the flood.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Housing Development Alliance and Homes, Inc. were each presented a check.

”It’s been a great partnership where we push it out to chamber members and businesses across the state to be able to collect funds for this disaster relief, and of course, Matt (Jones) has his daily radio show (Kentucky Sports Radio) where many, many of the donations came from as well,” said Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Ashli Watts.

Housing Development Alliance received $215,000, and Homes Inc. received $70,000. Leaders with both organizations said they will use it as flexible money to help flood repairs.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare received $50,000 for scholarships to students in health-related fields.

“So, these are young people going to community college for jobs like medical assistants, respiratory tech, surgical techs. So, much needed careers and jobs here in Eastern Kentucky, and throughout the ARH system,” said ARH CEO Hollie Harris.

Harris also said they recently purchased more than $200,000 worth of household items for flood survivors.

