KSP: Stearns man dies in motorcycle crash

By Jarrod Allen
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man has died following a motorcycle crash on KY-92 and Pleasant Run Church Hill Road in McCreary County on Sunday, October 29, according to officials at the Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London.

Troopers with Post 11 responded to the incident just after 2:40 p.m. Michael Kidd, 33, of Stearns, was reportedly riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle east bound on KY-92 when his vehicle drove off the right shoulder of the road, struck a guard rail and ejecting him.

Kidd was taken to Big South Fork Hospital in Tennessee by McCreary County EMS, according to troopers. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, troopers said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators said.

