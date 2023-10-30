KSP investigating deadly fire in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One person has died following a deadly fire, Kentucky State Police announced on Monday.

Troopers out of KSP Post 11 in London responded to the call for assistance from Laurel County Dispatch at around 1 a.m., regarding a structure fire on Terrell Road, approximately 10 miles south of London.

After the fire was put out, firefighters found one human’s remains inside the home. The Laurel County Coroner’s Office pronounced, Melissa S. Creech, 54, of London, dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

