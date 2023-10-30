Kickoff, TV channel set for Alabama-Kentucky

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what time kickoff will be between Alabama and Kentucky as well as what channel it will air on.

Southeastern Conference officials announced Monday afternoon, the Wildcats and Crimson Tide will kick off at noon on ESPN on Nov. 11.

Alabama dominated Kentucky the last time the two teams played in 2020, 63-3.

Big Blue has only beaten the Crimson Tide twice in 41 all-time matchups, with the most recent victory coming back in 1997 with Tim Couch as Quarterback, 40-34.

Both victories for Kentucky occurred in Lexington. The Wildcats other win in the series was 6-0 in 1922.

