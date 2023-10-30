‘It’s teamwork’: Businesses and organizations recognized at Business Appreciation Lunch

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a way to better relationships between business leaders.

On Monday, the Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Appreciation Lunch.

“It’s just great to have good relationships with your local businesses in town, whether they’re small or they’re large, we can always help each other out and we are honored to be able to honor some of those people today,” said President Janet Smith.

She said they wanted to recognize businesses for the hard work during difficult times.

“So this year, we wanted to go more with just our regular businesses that are here, who have survived the flood and who have survived the economy and are still making it and we’re here to support them and help them in any way they can,” she explained.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said it is important to get together to find ways to improve relationships and collaborate on things in the county.

“Discuss what businesses are doing, what areas that we can do better for business and the projects that’s coming to try to grow our local economy. Anytime we can get together with our businesses and talk, it’s a great day to move forward for the future and the economy of Perry County,” he said. “And anytime we’ve got activities going on, anytime we’re doing things in our parks, in our communities, as we promote our tourism, it’s great for business because when people come here, there’s a chance that they’ll stop and support our local businesses.”

Zach Lawrence was recognized for his role as Executive Director of the Hazard Perry County Economic Development Alliance.

He said it is about everyone and the way they can progress the county economically.

“It’s really everyone. It’s teamwork, so, right before me, you see the county and the city getting awards for that, for working together. And I think that’s a testament to why we’ve been so successful in some of the projects that we have recently been awarded,” he explained.

2023 Business Appreciation Winners:

Best Service Business (Large to Medium category) more than 10 employees: Community Trust Bank

Best Service Business (Small category) 10 or less employees: Hazard Herald

Best Retail Business: Shoppes on North Main

Best Healthcare Provider: Quantum Healthcare

Best Non-profit/civic/government organization: Hazard Community and Technical College

Best Established Member: Peoples Bank and Trust

Best New Member: Ready Set Play

Best Service Business Nonmember category: Beacons of Hope

Best Government Organization Non-member category: Perry County Attorney Office

Best Retail Non-member category: Jewels by Julia

Judge Executive Scott Alexander, Leadership and Improvements

Mayor Happy Mobelini, Leadership and Improvements

Angie Hall, Securing funds for infrastructure and parks

Zach Lawrence, Economic development

