‘I think he checked all of the boxes’: Friends reflect on the life of the late Jim Boggs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - James Samuel Boggs, 75, of Hazard, died on Thursday, October 26.

Boggs worked as General Sales Manager for more than 25 years at WYMT.

He was known to be a loving family man and friend to many people across the region.

On Monday, family and friends gathered to celebrate his life at Maggard Mountain View Chapel.

Former co-worker and friend Keith Casebolt said Boggs was a vital part of the WYMT Mountain Family for many years.

“You know at WYMT, you know it’s your mountain news. Your mountain family and Jim was a part of that. So, today we lost a big part of the Mountain family. It’s a sad day,” said Casebolt.

As friends and co-workers said, Boggs was one of the best.

“He was full of positive energy, and he wanted to do what was best for the station, but he also wanted to do what was best for the sales people. He also wanted to do what was best for the rest of the station and that included news, production and it included engineering. He felt like if everybody worked together then they could achieve so much more,” said John Roberts.

However, his friends explained he also is leaving behind a legacy beyond the workplace.

“In the service I think everybody said Jim was a gentleman and he really was. When you use that word gentleman. He was actually a gentle man,” said Casebolt.

“I think he will be remembered from that smile and just the sense of humor. He left behind a great, great legacy,” added Lonnie Marcum.

They said he truly did live a life well lived.

“He loved WYMT. He loved broadcasting. He loved his family. He loved the Lord. I mean I think he checked all of the boxes. You know if we can live our life and check all of the boxes and come to an end with no fear. What greater life is there. So, I am really, really someone that admires Jim Boggs,” said Casebolt.

WYMT’s former General Manager Ernestine Cornett also shared a few words about Jim Boggs.

“I learned very quickly that Wayne Martin had hired the right man for the job as Jim was a natural at selling. His leadership in the sales department took WYMT to impressive heights, and as station manager he was a wonderful ambassador and a bright light to the entire area as well. Today, we honor him for the wonderful talents he shared with WYMT, and for a life well lived. He will be missed,” she said.

All of us at WYMT send our thoughts and prayers to Jim’s wife, Kay, his children and grandchildren.

“We are deeply saddened by Jim’s passing. Jim was a mentor and a friend to so many of us. We were lucky to have him at WYMT. He was a broadcast pioneer. Jim’s leadership took our sales team and this station to heights no one ever dreamed possible. He was an icon in our mountain family,” said WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton. “Jim was very talented. He wrote poetry and songs. He always had a smile on his face and words of wisdom to share. Even in the end, during our last conversation, Jim shared some life wisdom with me. That’s what I’ll miss the most: his friendship, his wisdom, and his laughter.”

He will be greatly missed.

Boggs was buried on Monday at Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin.

You can read the obituary for Jim Boggs here.

