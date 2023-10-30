Harlan Co. to receive $1.15 Million from FEMA for road fix

Two FEMA Disaster Recover Assistance centers are opening up in Suwannee and Dixie counties....
Two FEMA Disaster Recover Assistance centers are opening up in Suwannee and Dixie counties. Farmers can meet with USDA officials to discuss assistance.(MGN)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $1.15-million for culvert repairs in Harlan County after roads were damaged during the July 2022 flood.

The money will be awarded through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and is targeted to fix a box culvert beneath KY-522, west of Eversole Hollow Road in Cumberland.

“In keeping with our mission, we are pleased that FEMA and our partners, through Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation programs, are helping local communities with their recovery,” said FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer John Brogan.

FEMA officials said the culvert, once installed, will be roughly twice the size of the one which was damaged in the flood.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Leslie Co. firefighter killed in Saturday night crash
(File)
Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert
Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says
Darrel Anger
Man faces list of charges after reportedly running from police

Latest News

Source: WTOC
Man dead, boy injured after Laurel County ATV crash
Police officers from various departments took part in a formation run in honor of the officer...
Man accused of killing EKY police officer learns trial date on one year anniversary of his death
Multi-million dollar investment will bring nearly 30 jobs to EKY distillery
Early voting in Kentucky starts later this week
Shot of police lights.
KSP: Stearns man dies in motorcycle crash