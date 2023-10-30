Hard freeze possible as temperatures tumble overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Be sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes as we are tracking some chilly weather to kick off the work week.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

We are tracking some drying, clearing conditions through tonight. A stray shower is possible, but the threat looks low. For most of the region, we stay partly to mainly cloudy and that will keep most of our lows in the mid-and-upper-30s. However, our far western counties will clear out quicker, so temperatures will be cooler. As a result, we have a Freeze Warning in place for Rowan, Menifee, Powell, Estill, Jackson, Rockcastle, Pulaski and Wayne counties. In the Freeze Warning area, temperatures could fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

A chilly Halloween is on tap across the region. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, highs will be below average. Temperatures only top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

A frigid night is on the way for Tuesday night. We stay dry and mostly clear, so temperatures look to tumble into the mid-20s across the mountains. We have a Freeze Watch in place for the entire region. Be sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes. Also, be sure to have a warm costume if you have plans to trick-or-treat.

Freeze Alerts (WYMT Weather)

Another Frigid Day, Then Trending Warmer

The forecast does not change much for the middle of the week.

We are tracking more cold and dry weather on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the mid-40s, and lows dip into the upper-20s, so again, a hard freeze is possible.

By Thursday, our winds start to shift out of the south, and this will pump in some milder air. High pressure will continue to sit over the region, so we are tracking more dry weather on Thursday. Highs reach the mid-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

We are looking dry and mild to end the work week. Highs on Friday top out in the lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the lower-40s. The forecast is looking good for round one of the Kentucky high school football playoffs.

Weekend Forecast

Models are not in good agreement for the upcoming weekend.

The GFS model is hinting at spotty showers and cooler temperatures, but the European models is dry as a bone and mild.

We will keep an eye on it and keep you posted as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.