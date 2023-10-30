Gov. Beshear makes campaign stops in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear (D), who is running for re-election, made campaign stops across Eastern Kentucky on Monday.

As part of his ‘Go Vote Tour,’ he stopped in London, Hazard and Salyersville to meet with supporters.

Beshear’s senior advisor Rocky Adkins joined him on the tour, along with his wife Britainy and other Democratic candidates running in state races.

Beshear has stops also scheduled in Prestonsburg and Pikeville before Election Day.

His opponent, Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), is also scheduled to visit Eastern Kentucky this week.

Cameron will be making stops in Pikeville, Hazard and London on Tuesday as part of his ‘Fight for Kentucky Bus Tour.’

