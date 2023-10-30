Good Question: Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Sherri asks, “Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway? You have to go west, exit into Winchester, turn around, and then merge back on I-64 East to get to Mt. Sterling. Such a hassle.”

The Mountain Parkway opened 60 years ago, in 1963. When it was built, there were tolls. I know this because my family always called it the toll road, even though I never saw any of those tolls.

I asked the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet about that exit or lack of one.

They told me it’s possible the parkway predates that part of I-64, which would have made heading toward Winchester the only viable exit. And, at the time, anyone going to Mount Sterling would go through Clay City.

There was a meeting in 2014 to discuss adding an exit heading east; these are some of the proposed designs.

Natasha Lacy with KYTC District 7 told me plans for an exit continue. She checked with District 7 planning and design.

“There is a future project planned with regard to constructing an exit,” said Lacy. “We are waiting on funding for the work.

So, in the future, you might be able to head east without first heading west.

