Friends and family remember Leslie Co. teacher

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, a beloved Leslie County teacher was laid to rest.

John L. Hamilton, 48, of Perry County died on Oct. 26.

He graduated from M.C. Napier High School, later attending Alice Lloyd College and Midway University.

Hamilton completed his master’s in leadership at the University of Pikeville.

He began his teaching career at Buckhorn High School, where he taught there for six years.

At the beginning of the 2023 school year, Hamilton started teaching at Leslie County High School.

“All day here at the visitation and the funeral’s getting ready to start, it’s been a steady stream of people coming in. Students and staff both, family members, not only from Leslie County, but from Buckhorn as well and Perry County Schools, Leslie County Schools. John was a great guy,” said Assistant Superintendent Daniel Day.

He said it has not been easy as Hamilton was not just a teacher. He was also someone who had unique relationships with students.

“But it wasn’t just about teaching the content for John, it was about making those relationships with kids and making sure no matter who you were and where you were from, you were important and you were special and I think it’s something that he’ll always be remembered for,” he explained.

You can read his obituary here.

