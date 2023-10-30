Cold and dreary to wrap up October

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A big-time weather maker is moving through the region and temperatures will crash in the coming days.

Today and Tonight

Rain chances are moving through the region this morning and they will not go anywhere for a while today. I hope you enjoyed the warmth of the last several days, because that is a thing of the past, at least for now. Wherever you were at midnight was your daytime high. Most locations were in the low 60s.

The cold front pushing its way through the mountains will drop our temperatures into the 40s by this afternoon. Winds will be blowing out of the northwest, so it will feel a little colder. Bundle up and keep your rain gear handy.

We will start to dry out tonight, but our temperature will continue to drop. Lows bottom out in the mid-30s

Extended Forecast

Halloween might produce some treats if you are brave enough to venture outside, but it will definitely be a trick this year. Even as skies try to go from mostly to partly cloudy, the warmth will be a distant memory. Highs will struggle, and I mean struggle, to get into the upper 40s during the day and drop deep into the 20s overnight. When you factor in a stiff northwest breeze, it will feel even colder. Make sure you have warm clothes on under or over those costumes.

The first day of November does not fare much better. It looks like we get the sunshine, but it will be deceiving. Highs on Wednesday only make it into the mid-40s with overnight lows diving into the mid-20s under clear skies. You know what that means: Frost is likely.

Thursday keeps the sun around and we make our way back into the 50s for highs, so that will feel nice. Friday gets us back into the low 60s with more sunshine. We could potentially make it back into the mid to upper 60s by the first weekend of the new month, just in time for daylight saving time to end and we lose an hour of daylight between Saturday and Sunday.

Hey, look on the bright side: At least you get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning.

Have a good week! Stay warm!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

