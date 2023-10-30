“Another big challenge”: Cats hits the road after third straight loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After dropping their third straight game of the season, losing to Tennessee 33-27, Kentucky travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State.

The last time the Wildcats won at Mississippi State was a 14-13 victory in 2008.

“Traditionally we’ve had a tough time down there,” Head Coach Mark Stoops said. “So we have to get that fixed and have great preparation this week and go on the road and get an SEC victory. It’s tough to do.”

Kentucky is looking to break a three-game losing streak, a streak they last faced in 2021.

“I think the big thing for us is to continue to focus on that improvement,” Stoops said. “For me, I look at the preparation. Did we have a good plan was the team ready to play, are we in a good mindset and hopefully our team will be able to continue that because they’ve been working very hard and we need to just stay on that path.”

One of the primary focuses for Stoops entering Saturday’s matchup is creating more of a balanced offensive attack.

“With Mississippi State, you think about them defensively and you think of it the same way [as Tennessee],” Stoops said. “Very disruptive guys bringing a lot of different pressures. In a hostile environment, we have to do a great job making sure we have a great plan. Protect [Devin Leary] first. I’d like to see us have more balance than we did in this past game.”

Against Tennessee, Kentucky threw for 372 yards while only picking up 72 from the run game.

“We have to have an identity and be physical and have that balance,” Stoops said.

This is the 51st meeting between the Wildcats and Bulldogs.

Both teams have won 25 games in the series.

Despite the losing streak, Stoops said the focus is on getting back to work.

“We’ll be fine,” Stoops said. “It is what it is. It’s tough. They’re hurting and beat up and bruised physically and emotionally but you get right back at it and get back to work and I hope they take pride in that preparation.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

