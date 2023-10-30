Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 11

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after the final week of regular season high school football in the mountains:

1. Corbin (9-0)

- Had a bye week.

2. Pikeville (7-2)

- Beat Boyd County 39-15.

3. Rockcastle (9-1)

- Beat Casey County 27-13.

4. Bell County (9-1)

- Beat Harlan County 39-0.

5. Johnson Central (7-3)

- Had a bye week.

6. Southwestern (7-3)

- Beat Henry Clay 45-8.

7. Belfry (7-3)

- Beat Letcher Central 43-14.

8. Shelby Valley (7-3)

- Beat Floyd Central 70-36.

9. Somerset (7-3)

- Lost to Glasgow 22-21.

10. Betsy Layne (9-1)

- Beat Powell County 30-20.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Leslie Co. firefighter killed in Saturday night crash
(File)
Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher
James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert
Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

wymt
Top 5 plays from week 11 of high school football
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - October 28, 2023
After jumping to a 23-0 first quarter lead, the Warriors capped off the season with a dominant...
Southwestern dominates Henry Clay in regular season finale
After taking the lead with under three minutes to play, the Briar Jumpers lost in the final...
Somerset stunned by Scotties in late game score