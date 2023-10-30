Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 11

(WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after the final week of regular season high school football in the mountains:

1. Corbin (9-0)

- Had a bye week.

2. Pikeville (7-2)

- Beat Boyd County 39-15.

3. Rockcastle (9-1)

- Beat Casey County 27-13.

4. Bell County (9-1)

- Beat Harlan County 39-0.

5. Johnson Central (7-3)

- Had a bye week.

6. Southwestern (7-3)

- Beat Henry Clay 45-8.

7. Belfry (7-3)

- Beat Letcher Central 43-14.

8. Shelby Valley (7-3)

- Beat Floyd Central 70-36.

9. Somerset (7-3)

- Lost to Glasgow 22-21.

10. Betsy Layne (9-1)

- Beat Powell County 30-20.

