Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 11
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after the final week of regular season high school football in the mountains:
1. Corbin (9-0)
- Had a bye week.
2. Pikeville (7-2)
- Beat Boyd County 39-15.
3. Rockcastle (9-1)
- Beat Casey County 27-13.
4. Bell County (9-1)
- Beat Harlan County 39-0.
5. Johnson Central (7-3)
- Had a bye week.
6. Southwestern (7-3)
7. Belfry (7-3)
8. Shelby Valley (7-3)
9. Somerset (7-3)
10. Betsy Layne (9-1)
- Beat Powell County 30-20.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.