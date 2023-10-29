Wolfe County Search and Rescue helps injured climber

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team responded to an injured climber at the Red River Gorge on Saturday.

First responders said she was climbing the Zoo crag when she fell, hit a rock and suffered a lower leg injury.

When the rescue team arrived, they found the hiker would not be able to walk because of her injury and would require a carry-out.

Due to the 15 vertical sections on the route back to the trailhead, they placed her in a SKED and then in a stokes basket.

Once they made it back to the trailhead, she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

