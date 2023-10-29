Wise Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a shooting in Coeburn on Saturday.

The shooting reportedly happened on Front Street. Authorities responded to the call shortly before 11 p.m.

Police confirmed they found a person in the road with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to a trauma center in critical condition, but their name was not released.

Officials said there is no active threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

