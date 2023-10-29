Will Levis gets win in first NFL start vs. Atlanta

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) warms up before an NFL preseason football game...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The former Wildcat got the call for his first NFL start on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Behind Levis’ 238 passing yards off of 19-29 passing and four passing touchdowns, Levis and the Titans added their third win of the year 28-23 giving Levis his first NFL win in his first start.

After the Titans turned the ball over on their first two drives of the game, Levis threw his first NFL touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins for 47 yards to give Tennessee a 7-3 lead.

Levis connected with Hopkins for a 16 yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 61 yard touchdown near the end of the third quarter to give the Titans a 21-9 lead.

Levis found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 33 yard touchdown to give Tennessee a 28-16 lead with seven minutes left in the game.

The Titans have a short week as travel to Pittsburgh for Thursday night football against the Steelers.

