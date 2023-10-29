Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says

James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert
James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing criminal trespassing charges after barricading themselves inside a building, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said.

The arrests reportedly happened around 10:14 a.m. on Friday at a business off of E. Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint, but, when they got to the scene, staff at the business reportedly said the two people barricaded themselves inside a building on the business’ property.

Deputies were able to get the two out of the building, and they were identified and arrested.

Officials said James Taylor, Jr., 54, and Shawna Gilbert, 37, were both charged with criminal trespassing.

The two were reportedly taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Image courtesy MGN
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Pulaski Co.
Corbin Police Department is searching for a possible theft suspect
Corbin PD searching for person of interest in theft case
Union College in Barbourville was approved for a name update.
Union College will include ‘University’ in official title
Austin Reed
Funeral arrangements announced for Owsley Co. man following cancer battle

Latest News

The reenactment first started on October 19, 2002, on the 140th anniversary of the Civil War...
A trip to 1862: The Battle of Leatherwood reenactment
Zachary Tyler Morgan
Sheriff: Man faces 26 counts of wanton endangerment after shooting gun near crowd
WCSART rescue woman from Red River Gorge.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue helps injured climber
(File)
Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher