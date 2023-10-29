Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing criminal trespassing charges after barricading themselves inside a building, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said.

The arrests reportedly happened around 10:14 a.m. on Friday at a business off of E. Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint, but, when they got to the scene, staff at the business reportedly said the two people barricaded themselves inside a building on the business’ property.

Deputies were able to get the two out of the building, and they were identified and arrested.

Officials said James Taylor, Jr., 54, and Shawna Gilbert, 37, were both charged with criminal trespassing.

The two were reportedly taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

