A trip to 1862: The Battle of Leatherwood reenactment

By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CORNETSSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leatherwood reenactment corporation hosted its 21st annual Battle of Leatherwood reenactment.

The reenactment first started on October 19, 2002, on the 140th anniversary of the Civil War Battle.

The reenactment is an important way for them to preserve history and educate many generations.

“There’s a lot of history in the area and we’re just trying to preserve it,” Treasurer Gary Begley said. “By us preserving the history and trying to teach some of the youngsters in the area, we need to remember our history and preserve it because if you forget it, it’s doomed to repeat itself, it really is.”

Dozens of community members gathered at the battlefield for a free trip back in time.

“The reason that it is free is because we have really really good, not only community support but area support,” Begley said. “We have support from all four different counties that surrounds Perry County.”

The Leatherwood reenactment corporation also hosted an education day on Friday, which chairman Paul Taulbee said brought roughly 400 kids.

“We have to promote our history and remember our history because our history is going to be left to our children,” June Fields said. “We want to preserve a rich history.”

Begley said the weekend events cost between 12,000 to 15,000 dollars.

