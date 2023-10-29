Sheriff: Man faces 26 counts of wanton endangerment after shooting gun near crowd

Zachary Tyler Morgan
Zachary Tyler Morgan(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Barbourville man after he reportedly shot a gun near a crowd of people.

Sheriff John Root confirmed the incident happened near Echo Valley Road around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies initially responded to a noise complaint, but when they got to the scene, they reportedly heard two gunshots and watched people run away.

After an investigation, officials said Zachary Tyler Morgan, 22, shot the gun with at least 26 people nearby.

Morgan reportedly said he shot the gun “in fear of his life”.

He was charged with 26 counts of wanton endangerment and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

