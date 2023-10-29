‘More than Pink Walk’ raises money for breast cancer research

Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their supporters gathered at Waterfront Park Saturday for the Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink’ Walk.
By Noelle Friel
Oct. 28, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their supporters gathered at Waterfront Park Saturday for the Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink’ Walk.

The annual event raises funds for breast cancer research and patient support services.

The Susan G. Komen organization is a global nonprofit that fights the disease on multiple fronts. The organization not only raises money for research, but also drives public policy initiatives, helps improve access to high-quality care, and offers direct patient support.

The walk gives those who have been touched by the disease a chance to remember loved ones lost to breast cancer and celebrate survivors.

“It’s good to see you’re not alone, and it gives you strength I think to know that there’s hope for you,” said Dorothy Caplinger, a survivor of eight years who was diagnosed early thanks to a routine mammogram.

“It’s really great because I have a lovely support team, everyone’s here, my family’s here,” said two-time breast cancer survivor and two-time ovarian cancer survivor Brandy Hawkins. “It’s also fun because you get to support so many women that are going through the exact same thing.”

Since it began in 1982, the Susan G. Komen organization has invested nearly $3.6 billion in research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries.

To learn more about the organization and how you can support its mission, click or tap here.

