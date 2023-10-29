Kentucky football falls in a close one to the Vols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football falls to 5-3 after Saturday’s loss to Tennessee.

The Vols scored first on a Jaylen Wright 52-yard house call.

The first Quarter finished 10-0 in favor of Tennessee.

Kentucky scored their first touchdown in the 2nd quarter with 7:38 left till half.

Devin Leary threw a gem to Barion Brown cutting the lead to 13-10.

The orange and white went into the break up 23-17 after a back and fourth score in the first half.

Devin Leary and Dane Key connected for a 34-yard pass to set up a Leary rushing touchdown.

The Vols extended their lead to nine before UK kicked a field goal, making it a six-point game.

Tennessee made the right plays at the end of the game to ice the clock.

Final, 33-27 Vols.

UT goes to (6-2), UK falls to (5-3).

