Coaches Poll top 25 released after Week 9 of CFB

Kansas running back Devin Neal dives into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second...
Kansas running back Devin Neal dives into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 38-33. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Kentucky dropped their third straight game on Saturday when the Wildcats fell 33-27 to then No. 20/21 Tennessee, leaving the Cats off the Coaches Poll Top 25 for another week and only receiving one vote from the panel.

The Volunteers’ win in Lexington moves them up from No. 20 in the Coaches Poll to No. 16.

Louisville took down a ranked Duke team yesterday 23-0, moving the Cardinals up three spots to No. 15 and dropping the Blue Devils off the list.

Oklahoma falls out of the top 10 after they were upset by an un-ranked Kansas team 38-33 over the weekend, the win giving Kansas their first win over an AP Top 10 team in 39 years. The Sooners drop five spots from No. 6 to No. 11 while the Jayhawks climb on board at No. 23.

Here is the Coaches Top 25 poll:

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Michigan (8-0)

3. Ohio State (8-0)

4. Florida State (8-0)

5. Washington (8-0)

6. Texas (7-1)

7. Oregon (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Penn State (7-1)

10. Ole Miss (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (7-1)

12. Notre Dame (7-2)

13. LSU (6-2)

14. Missouri (7-1)

15. Louisville (7-1)

16. Tennessee (6-2)

17. Air Force (8-0)

18. Utah (6-2)

19. Oregon State (6-2)

20. UCLA (6-2)

21. Tulane (7-1)

22. USC (7-2)

23. Kansas (6-2)

24. James Madison (8-0)

25. North Carolina (6-2)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Image courtesy MGN
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Pulaski Co.
Corbin Police Department is searching for a possible theft suspect
Corbin PD searching for person of interest in theft case
Union College in Barbourville was approved for a name update.
Union College will include ‘University’ in official title
Austin Reed
Funeral arrangements announced for Owsley Co. man following cancer battle

Latest News

Kentucky football drops close one to Tennessee.
Kentucky football falls in a close one to the Vols
Kentucky Football
UK Wildcats welcome No. 21 Tennessee to Kroger Field
Kentucky Wildcats' head coach John Calipari reacts during an NCAA basketball game between...
UK MBB’s big second half leads to 20+ point win over Georgetown College
Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.
Aaron Bradshaw named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List