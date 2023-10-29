Coaches Poll top 25 released after Week 9 of CFB

(WYMT) - Kentucky dropped their third straight game on Saturday when the Wildcats fell 33-27 to then No. 20/21 Tennessee, leaving the Cats off the Coaches Poll Top 25 for another week and only receiving one vote from the panel.

The Volunteers’ win in Lexington moves them up from No. 20 in the Coaches Poll to No. 16.

Louisville took down a ranked Duke team yesterday 23-0, moving the Cardinals up three spots to No. 15 and dropping the Blue Devils off the list.

Oklahoma falls out of the top 10 after they were upset by an un-ranked Kansas team 38-33 over the weekend, the win giving Kansas their first win over an AP Top 10 team in 39 years. The Sooners drop five spots from No. 6 to No. 11 while the Jayhawks climb on board at No. 23.

Here is the Coaches Top 25 poll:

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Michigan (8-0)

3. Ohio State (8-0)

4. Florida State (8-0)

5. Washington (8-0)

6. Texas (7-1)

7. Oregon (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Penn State (7-1)

10. Ole Miss (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (7-1)

12. Notre Dame (7-2)

13. LSU (6-2)

14. Missouri (7-1)

15. Louisville (7-1)

16. Tennessee (6-2)

17. Air Force (8-0)

18. Utah (6-2)

19. Oregon State (6-2)

20. UCLA (6-2)

21. Tulane (7-1)

22. USC (7-2)

23. Kansas (6-2)

24. James Madison (8-0)

25. North Carolina (6-2)

