Beloved Sunshine FD Deputy Fire Chief Dies

Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - George “Pine” Wesley Williams, 81, of Harlan died on Tuesday in his home.

Williams was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

He served as the Deputy Fire Chief for the Sunshine Fire Department.

Williams also spent time working for both the Harlan and Loyall Fire Departments.

He was a member of Teetersville Baptist Church.

His visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and the funeral followed at 2 p.m. at Teetersville Baptist Church.

