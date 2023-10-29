Beloved Sunshine FD Deputy Fire Chief Dies
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - George “Pine” Wesley Williams, 81, of Harlan died on Tuesday in his home.
Williams was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He served as the Deputy Fire Chief for the Sunshine Fire Department.
Williams also spent time working for both the Harlan and Loyall Fire Departments.
He was a member of Teetersville Baptist Church.
His visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and the funeral followed at 2 p.m. at Teetersville Baptist Church.
