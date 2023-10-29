AP Top 25 Poll: Kansas on the board after upsetting Oklahoma

(WYMT) - Before this weekend, Oklahoma was amongst the unbeaten teams left in college football, but Kansas ensured that unbeaten record would not see another week. The Jayhawks knocked down the Sooners 38-33 on Saturday, snapping the program’s 18-game losing streak to OU.

Most other highly-ranked teams did some damage over the weekend. Then No. 8 Oregon defeated a tough No. 13 Utah team 35-6, allowing the Ducks to move to No. 6 and the Utes to fall to No. 18.

The Georgia Bulldogs reached their 25th straight victory after beating the Florida Gators 43-20.

Kentucky received zero votes after their 33-27 loss to then-ranked No. 21 Tennessee over the weekend. The win moves the Volunteers up two spots to No. 19.

Here is the AP Top 25 poll:

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Michigan (8-0)

3. Ohio State (8-0)

4. Florida State (8-0)

5. Washington (8-0)

6. Oregon (7-1)

7. Texas (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Penn State (7-1)

10. Oklahoma (7-1)

11. Ole Miss (7-1)

12. Notre Dame (7-2)

13. LSU (6-2)

14. Missouri (7-1)

15. Louisville (7-1)

16. Oregon State (6-2)

17. Air Force (8-0)

18. Utah (6-2)

19. Tennessee (6-2)

20. UCLA (6-2)

21. Tulane (7-1)

22. Kansas (6-2)

23. James Madison (8-0)

24. USC (7-2)

25. Kansas State (6-2)

