An incoming winter chill to end October

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking a strong cold front to kick off the work week. Behind this weather system, temperatures take a tumble to end the month.

Tonight Through Monday Night

In the short term, a cold front is our big weather story. Spotty showers are possible tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. It will not rain all night, but off-and-on showers are possible. Low temperatures fall into the mid-50s.

Monday will be a soggy, cooler day. Scattered showers are likely as our cold front sweeps across the region. We remain mostly cloudy. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-lower-60s near midnight, and we tumble throughout the day. Temperatures for the afternoon only reach the upper-40s and lower-50s. Be sure to pack the umbrella and the jacket for your Monday morning commute.

We are tracking some drier weather into Monday night. Clouds will also begin to clear. Low temperatures will be chilly. We bottom out in the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

A Hard Freeze Possible For The Middle Of The Week

We are monitoring some frigid weather for the middle of the week.

Halloween is looking dry and mostly sunny. However, high temperatures only top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-20s by Wednesday morning, so be sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes. If you have trick-or-treat plans, it will be cold, so you will need a warm costume.

Another cold, dry day is on tap for Wednesday. Highs only reach the mid-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, lows tumble into the upper-20s, so another hard freeze will be possible.

Trending Warmer

In the extended forecast, we are tracking some thawing conditions.

We remain dry and partly cloudy on Thursday, and temperatures rebound into the mid-50s. Lows dip into the upper-30s.

The forecast is looking nice for round one of the Kentucky high school football playoffs. We stay dry on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the lower-60s, and lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

