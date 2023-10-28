Woolly mammoth skull with rare blue tusks to go up for auction

A complete woolly mammoth skull is going up for auction in Alaska. (Source: KTUU)
By Eric Sowl and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Anchorage auction house says it has a rare item up for bid this week.

Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals is holding an online auction on Sunday that will include over 200 items.

One of the more interesting pieces that will be available is a complete mammoth skull with both tusks intact.

Representatives with the auction say it’s “one of finest woolly mammoth skulls in the world” complete with a pair of blue tusks that weigh more than 180 pounds each.

Each tusk is also about 12 feet long.

The skull came from a gold claim just outside of Fairbanks, KTUU reports.

It’s not unusual for mammoth tusks to be included in auctions, but this is the first time the auction house says it has featured a complete mammoth skull.

