WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - October 27, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final week of the Kentucky high school football regular season did not disappoint.

Now, mountain teams are preparing to make a run in the playoffs.

For local scores from week eleven, click here.

You can catch up on local highlights from across the region below.

ARH Game of the Week & Belfry vs. Letcher Central:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Food City Fans in the Stands & Local High School Football Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 & Local High School Football Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Take it to the Bank & Hazard Cross Country:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.