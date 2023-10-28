UK Wildcats welcome No. 21 Tennessee to Kroger Field

Kentucky Football
Kentucky Football(REGINA RICKERT | WKYT)
By Jack Demmler and Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following their bye week, Mark Stoops and the Wildcats (5-2; 2-2) return to Kroger field looking to snap a two-game losing streak against No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2; 2-2).

“We know it’s going to be a great challenge and I think our team is ready to get back out, get to work here this week, put in a solid week of preparation and go back to work and try to get in the W column,” Stoops said during Monday’s news conference. “And we know this’ll be an exciting game for us.”

Both teams enter Saturday’s matchup losing their last game.

The Wildcats fell to Missouri 38-21. The Volunteers lost to Alabama 34-20.

Tennessee beat Kentucky in their last two meetings (44-6 in 2022, 45-42 in 2021).

The last time Kentucky beat Tennessee at Kroger field was a 29-26 victory in 2017.

A UK win would make the Wildcats bowl eligible for a school-record eight straight seasons.

The game is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Watch ARH Sports Overtime for highlights and follow along on the Sports OT Twitter account for in-game updates.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Image courtesy MGN
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Pulaski Co.
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies
JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - SW
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - SOMERSET
Kentucky Wildcats' head coach John Calipari reacts during an NCAA basketball game between...
UK MBB’s big second half leads to 20+ point win over Georgetown College
After jumping to a 23-0 first quarter lead, the Warriors capped off the season with a dominant...
Southwestern dominates Henry Clay in regular season finale