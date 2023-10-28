UK Wildcats welcome No. 21 Tennessee to Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following their bye week, Mark Stoops and the Wildcats (5-2; 2-2) return to Kroger field looking to snap a two-game losing streak against No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2; 2-2).

“We know it’s going to be a great challenge and I think our team is ready to get back out, get to work here this week, put in a solid week of preparation and go back to work and try to get in the W column,” Stoops said during Monday’s news conference. “And we know this’ll be an exciting game for us.”

Both teams enter Saturday’s matchup losing their last game.

The Wildcats fell to Missouri 38-21. The Volunteers lost to Alabama 34-20.

Tennessee beat Kentucky in their last two meetings (44-6 in 2022, 45-42 in 2021).

The last time Kentucky beat Tennessee at Kroger field was a 29-26 victory in 2017.

A UK win would make the Wildcats bowl eligible for a school-record eight straight seasons.

The game is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

