Tate Rice sets Clay County passing touchdown record in regular season finale

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County beat Hazard 47-14 Friday night.

Senior Tiger Quarterback Tate Rice set the all-time passing touchdown record at Clay County with 106.

Rice padded his new record as well en route to the 33-point win.

The Tigers finish the regular season 7-3.

Clay County will head to Belfry to take in the Pirates in the first round of the 3A playoffs on Friday, November 3.

Hazard falls to 1-9.

They will head to Williamsburg in the first round of the 1A playoffs on Friday, November 3.

