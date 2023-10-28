Tate Rice sets Clay County passing touchdown record in regular season finale
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County beat Hazard 47-14 Friday night.
Senior Tiger Quarterback Tate Rice set the all-time passing touchdown record at Clay County with 106.
Rice padded his new record as well en route to the 33-point win.
The Tigers finish the regular season 7-3.
Clay County will head to Belfry to take in the Pirates in the first round of the 3A playoffs on Friday, November 3.
Hazard falls to 1-9.
They will head to Williamsburg in the first round of the 1A playoffs on Friday, November 3.
