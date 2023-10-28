Tate Rice sets Clay County passing touchdown record in regular season finale

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County beat Hazard 47-14 Friday night.

Senior Tiger Quarterback Tate Rice set the all-time passing touchdown record at Clay County with 106.

Rice padded his new record as well en route to the 33-point win.

The Tigers finish the regular season 7-3.

Clay County will head to Belfry to take in the Pirates in the first round of the 3A playoffs on Friday, November 3.

Hazard falls to 1-9.

They will head to Williamsburg in the first round of the 1A playoffs on Friday, November 3.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

Belfry waits for Letcher Central to line up on the line of scrimmage.
Belfry wins last regular season game, Letcher Central breaks even
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Belfry vs Letcher Central
7-year-old saves sister from armed carjacker
7-year-old saves sister from armed carjacker
Johnson Central Golden Eagles lining up in a practice.
WYMT Week 10 Team of the Week: Johnson Central Golden Eagles
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - TOTW - 5:30