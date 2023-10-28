Southwestern dominates Henry Clay in regular season finale

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwestern welcomed Henry Clay to the Reservation to end the regular season.

After jumping to a 23-0 first quarter lead, the Warriors capped off the season with a dominant 45-8 win.

Things looked troublesome for the Blue Devils from the start after a first play high snap sent the ball out of the back of the endzone, resulting in a safety.

The Warriors added onto their lead with a Logan Haynes touchdown.

Southwestern found the endzone courtesy of an Owen Campbell to Caden Cunnagin connection for 24 yards to extend the lead 16-0.

After starting backed up at their own nine yard line, the Warriors marched down the field and capped off their drive with a 37 yard Christian Walden rushing touchdown.

Southwestern opens the playoffs against East Jessamine.

Henry Clay will play Frederick Douglas in round one.

