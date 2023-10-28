South Laurel pitches shutout against Harlan
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons traveled to Laurel County Friday night to face 5A South Laurel.
At the end of the first quarter, South Laurel led 6-0, and the Cardinals would not look back.
South Laurel would secure the shutout and the 34-0 win
The Cardinals snapped a four game losing streak and finished the regular season at 5-5.
Harlan dropped to 2-8.
