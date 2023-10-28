Somerset stunned by Scotties in late game score

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Briar Jumpers hosted the Glasgow Scotties for the final game of the regular season.

After taking the lead with under three minutes to play, the Briar Jumpers lost in the final moments of the game 22-21.

Somerset went into the half up 7-0 but a a five yard rushing touchdown from Daylan Thomas to open the second half cut the lead to 7-6.

After both teams shared empty drives, the Briar Jumpers opened the scoring again with a Kam Hughes rushing touchdown.

The Scotties would match Somerset’s score with one of their own from Cameron Bulle.

A converted two point attempt tied the game at 14.

Hughes added another touchdown, from 39 yards out, with 2:20 left on the clock.

Glasgow was able to march down the field and find the endzone and convert on their second two-point attempt to secure a victory.

