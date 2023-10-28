Shelby Valley lights up scoreboard in road win
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley offense was nearly unstoppable in week eleven.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats already held a commanding 30-16 lead over the Floyd Central Jaguars.
Shelby Valley would continue to dominate in the second half, and the Wildcats earned the 70-30 road win.
Shelby Valley improved to 7-3 and will host Knott Central in round one of the playoffs.
Floyd Central dropped to 5-5. The Jaguars will host East Ridge next week.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.