Shelby Valley lights up scoreboard in road win

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley offense was nearly unstoppable in week eleven.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats already held a commanding 30-16 lead over the Floyd Central Jaguars.

Shelby Valley would continue to dominate in the second half, and the Wildcats earned the 70-30 road win.

Shelby Valley improved to 7-3 and will host Knott Central in round one of the playoffs.

Floyd Central dropped to 5-5. The Jaguars will host East Ridge next week.

