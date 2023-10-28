Scores from across the mountains for week eleven of high school football

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week eleven of high school football.

You can also find highlights in the video player above.

For ARH Sports Overtime, click here.

FRIDAY (10/27):

Harlan County 0, Bell County 39

Pikeville 39, Boyd County 15

Hazard 14, Clay County 47

Martin County 7, East Carter 28

Bourbon County 6, Estill County 54

Shelby Valley 70, Floyd Central 30

Bellevue 42, Jackson County 16

East Ridge 56, Knott Central 35

Mason County 14, Lawrence County 20

Pineville 6, Leslie County 48

Belfry 43, Letcher Central 14

McCreary Central 37, Lynn Camp 14

Morgan County 0, Magoffin County 47

Knox Central 28, Middlesboro 57

Wayne County 21, North Laurel 35

Williamsburg 20, Perry Central 48

Paintsville 22, Pike Central 14

Betsy Layne 30, Powell County 20

Breathitt County 42, Prestonsburg 7

Casey County 13, Rockcastle County 27

Glasgow 22, Somerset 21

Harlan 0, South Laurel 34

Henry Clay 8, Southwestern 45

Rowan County 13, West Carter 55

Madison Southern 43, Whitley County 20

