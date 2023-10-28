Scores from across the mountains for week eleven of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week eleven of high school football.
FRIDAY (10/27):
Harlan County 0, Bell County 39
Pikeville 39, Boyd County 15
Martin County 7, East Carter 28
Bourbon County 6, Estill County 54
Shelby Valley 70, Floyd Central 30
Bellevue 42, Jackson County 16
East Ridge 56, Knott Central 35
Mason County 14, Lawrence County 20
Pineville 6, Leslie County 48
Belfry 43, Letcher Central 14
McCreary Central 37, Lynn Camp 14
Morgan County 0, Magoffin County 47
Knox Central 28, Middlesboro 57
Wayne County 21, North Laurel 35
Williamsburg 20, Perry Central 48
Paintsville 22, Pike Central 14
Betsy Layne 30, Powell County 20
Breathitt County 42, Prestonsburg 7
Casey County 13, Rockcastle County 27
Glasgow 22, Somerset 21
Henry Clay 8, Southwestern 45
Rowan County 13, West Carter 55
Madison Southern 43, Whitley County 20
