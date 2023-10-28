Pike Central drops fourth straight to end regular season
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks hosted the Paintsville Tigers to close out the high school football regular season.
At the half, Paintsville was up 15-7 against the Hawks.
The Tigers would survive on the road and get the 22-14 win.
Paintsville improved to 5-5 and will host Pineville in round one of the playoffs.
The Hawks close out the regular season on a four game losing streak. Pike Central drops to 5-5 and will travel to Martin County next week.
