Pike Central drops fourth straight to end regular season

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks hosted the Paintsville Tigers to close out the high school football regular season.

At the half, Paintsville was up 15-7 against the Hawks.

The Tigers would survive on the road and get the 22-14 win.

Paintsville improved to 5-5 and will host Pineville in round one of the playoffs.

The Hawks close out the regular season on a four game losing streak. Pike Central drops to 5-5 and will travel to Martin County next week.

