Pike Central drops fourth straight to end regular season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks hosted the Paintsville Tigers to close out the high school football regular season.

At the half, Paintsville was up 15-7 against the Hawks.

The Tigers would survive on the road and get the 22-14 win.

Paintsville improved to 5-5 and will host Pineville in round one of the playoffs.

The Hawks close out the regular season on a four game losing streak. Pike Central drops to 5-5 and will travel to Martin County next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies

Latest News

After taking the lead with under three minutes to play, the Briar Jumpers lost in the final...
Somerset stunned by Scotties in late game score
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Breathitt County rolls in ARH Game of the Week
Week 11 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week eleven of high school football
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 11
Shelby Valley vs Floyd Central in week 11
Shelby Valley lights up scoreboard in road win