Perry Central takes down Williamsburg with 4th quarter push

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores pushed past Williamsburg in an action-packed season finale, 48-20.

The game started off slow offensively with the first score not coming until Seth Jackson’s rushing touchdown along with a two-point conversion.

With this, Perry Central claimed the first lead of the game, 8-0.

Williamsburg quarterback Nate Goodin would have something to say about that.

He led the Yellowjackets’ response, showing his sweet feet on the way to a scrambling touchdown run.

The Yellowjackets did not convert their two-point conversion attempt, leaving the score at 8-6.

The Commodores answered right back when Perry Central quarterback Kizer Slone connected with wide receiver & defensive back Noah Kilburn on a crossing route, who brought it into paydirt.

This touchdown improved Perry Central’s lead, 15-6.

Goodin and the Jackets would slowly steal momentum of the game with long, steady drives fueled by Goodin’s scrambles and crossing route catches up the middle.

As the horn went off after the last second of the first half, Goodin scrambled until he was stalled near the goal line. His fellow teammates pushed Goodin into the endzone for a touchdown, cutting the score to 15-12.

At the start of the second half, Williamsburg went for an onside kick and recovered it.

The Jackets followed it up with a rushing touchdown by Williamsburg’s Hunter Thomas, taking the lead at 20-15.

This left Perry Central’s crowd stunned and silenced.

Later in the third quarter, the Commodores found their confidence again after Noah Kilburn intercepted a deep pass by Goodin.

The heat-seeking missile that is Seth Jackson capped off the following drive with another touchdown run, putting him over 1000 yards rushing for the season.

The ‘Dores also stole the lead back, 21-20.

Following Jackson’s second touchdown of the night, Perry Central kicked it off to the Jackets. Their returner bobbled and dropped the ball forward, which was later recovered by the Commodores.

This play motivated the ‘Dores home crowd back on their feet.

This energy stayed with Perry Central, who went on to score at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kilburn high pointed a pass from Slone for his second touchdown of the night to go along with his interception.

Perry Central went on to explode in the rest of the fourth quarter and win at home over Williamsburg, 48-20.

Perry Central’s first round playoff opponent is still TBD.

Williamsburg will host Hazard in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies

Latest News

After taking the lead with under three minutes to play, the Briar Jumpers lost in the final...
Somerset stunned by Scotties in late game score
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Breathitt County rolls in ARH Game of the Week
Week 11 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week eleven of high school football
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 11
Shelby Valley vs Floyd Central in week 11
Shelby Valley lights up scoreboard in road win