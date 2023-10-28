Perry Central takes down Williamsburg with 4th quarter push

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores pushed past Williamsburg in an action-packed season finale, 48-20.

The game started off slow offensively with the first score not coming until Seth Jackson’s rushing touchdown along with a two-point conversion.

With this, Perry Central claimed the first lead of the game, 8-0.

Williamsburg quarterback Nate Goodin would have something to say about that.

He led the Yellowjackets’ response, showing his sweet feet on the way to a scrambling touchdown run.

The Yellowjackets did not convert their two-point conversion attempt, leaving the score at 8-6.

The Commodores answered right back when Perry Central quarterback Kizer Slone connected with wide receiver & defensive back Noah Kilburn on a crossing route, who brought it into paydirt.

This touchdown improved Perry Central’s lead, 15-6.

Goodin and the Jackets would slowly steal momentum of the game with long, steady drives fueled by Goodin’s scrambles and crossing route catches up the middle.

As the horn went off after the last second of the first half, Goodin scrambled until he was stalled near the goal line. His fellow teammates pushed Goodin into the endzone for a touchdown, cutting the score to 15-12.

At the start of the second half, Williamsburg went for an onside kick and recovered it.

The Jackets followed it up with a rushing touchdown by Williamsburg’s Hunter Thomas, taking the lead at 20-15.

This left Perry Central’s crowd stunned and silenced.

Later in the third quarter, the Commodores found their confidence again after Noah Kilburn intercepted a deep pass by Goodin.

The heat-seeking missile that is Seth Jackson capped off the following drive with another touchdown run, putting him over 1000 yards rushing for the season.

The ‘Dores also stole the lead back, 21-20.

Following Jackson’s second touchdown of the night, Perry Central kicked it off to the Jackets. Their returner bobbled and dropped the ball forward, which was later recovered by the Commodores.

This play motivated the ‘Dores home crowd back on their feet.

This energy stayed with Perry Central, who went on to score at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kilburn high pointed a pass from Slone for his second touchdown of the night to go along with his interception.

Perry Central went on to explode in the rest of the fourth quarter and win at home over Williamsburg, 48-20.

Perry Central’s first round playoff opponent is still TBD.

Williamsburg will host Hazard in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 3.

