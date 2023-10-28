North Laurel finishes regular season with home win

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Jaguars welcomed the Wayne County Cardinals to ‘The Jungle’ for the regular season finale.

In the second quarter, the Jaguars and Cardinals were tied 7-7. However, North Laurel would pull away for a 35-21 win.

North Laurel improved to 6-4 and will host Montgomery County in round one of the playoffs.

Wayne County falls to 6-4. The Cardinals dropped four of the last five games to end the regular season. Wayne County will travel to undefeated Corbin for the first round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.