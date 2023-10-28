More than $3.9 million awarded in three EKY counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear’s senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, made a trip to Eastern Kentucky.

During his visit, Adkins presented more than $3.9 million in funding.

“I’m not just from Eastern Kentucky, I live here. I’m all in on making sure hope and opportunity return again,” said Adkins. “I believe we’re the most resilient people in the world right here in Eastern Kentucky. We helped build America and we are not going to be overlooked anymore. The Governor has had a laser focus here, and we are building the infrastructure of the future.”

State leaders said the funding will expand heavy equipment training opportunities, improve water and sewer service, resurface local roads and boost economic development.

“Every Kentucky family deserves clean water, safe roads and opportunities that will prepare them for the jobs of the future that are coming our way right now,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today’s awards are helping make sure that none of our kids and grandkids ever has to leave home to pursue their dreams. That’s so important to me as Governor, but also as a dad to two young kids who are growing up so fast.”

In Hazard, Adkins presented nearly $1 million to Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC). The money will be used to expand the college’s heavy equipment training program. You can find more information here.

In Breathitt County, more than $1.4 million was presented to the city of Jackson for improvements to the city’s sewer system. Leaders said the money will help service 300 homes and 30 businesses.

“We are grateful to Governor Beshear and his administration for supporting infrastructure projects that help us better serve the community,” said Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas. “Providing clean water and wastewater management are essential to our recovery and for economic growth.”

Adkins also awarded $984,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funds and more than $134,000 in Cleaner Water Program funds to the Breathitt County Water District.

The district plans to extend waterlines in Breathitt County and improve water service to nearly 2,000 homes. The project also provides new water service to 18 homes in the Freeman Fork and Mill Creek/Lawson Road areas.

More than $213,000 was presented for repairs to Town Hill Road and Miller Branch Barwick Road. Officials said Town Hill Road was deemed impassable after an embankment failed.

“The funding announcement today marks a pivotal investment in the development of our community,” said Rep. Chris Fugate of Chavies, whose district includes Breathitt County. “For years, eastern Kentucky has been dealing with inadequate access to clean drinking water. The Cleaner Water project will improve water service by extending water lines in Breathitt County. This is the next step for getting cleaner water to all of the residents of the community.”

In Johnson County, more than $217,000 was awarded to One East Kentucky. It partnered with the Johnson County Fiscal Court to expand its existing Build Ready-certified industrial park in Hager Hill.

The Johnson County Fiscal Court will receive more than $132,000 for resurfacing projects on Noisy Branch Road, Meadow Fork Road and Lick Branch Road.

Gov. Beshear also recommended more than $40,000 for Johnson County from the Recreational Trails Program. The funding would help improve the Dawkins Line Rail-Trail by adding signage, benches and a station for bike repair and air pumps. Officials said the project will undergo federal review for approval.

Adkins also participated in the groundbreaking for the W.R. Castle Fire Station renovation project. $300,000 was approved in March of 2022 for the project.

The project includes a 2,000-square-foot addition to the current W.R. Castle Fire Station. The existing building was constructed in 1981.

The expansion will include a large training area, additional equipment storage, additional secure storage, office space and a working kitchen.

