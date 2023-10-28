Kentucky’s Zvonimir Ivisic waiting on NCAA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite Kentucky freshman Zvonimir Ivisic being on campus for two weeks, there is still no timeline as to when he may be able to play with the team.

The big man is waiting on clearance from the NCAA.

UK Athletics issued the following statement on Thursday morning:

“As a department, we want to clarify, Zvonimir Ivišić has been cleared to practice and play in all intrasquad games. That said, he can not compete against outside competition, including exhibition games, until he is approved by the NCAA. There was miscommunication in this regard and, as we always do, we plan to adhere to NCAA rules. Until he is fully cleared, Zvonimir will be withheld from games against outside competition.”

Ivisic was with the team during Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White scrimmage, and media day.

He is currently the only healthy big man that UK has, with the absence of Ugonna Onyenso and Aaron Bradshaw.

The Cats beat Georgetown College 92-69 on Friday night, October 28, at Rupp Arena in their first preseason game.

