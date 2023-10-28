Kentucky’s Zvonimir Ivisic waiting on NCAA

7-foot-2 center out of Croatia
7-foot-2 center out of Croatia(FIBA Basketball)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite Kentucky freshman Zvonimir Ivisic being on campus for two weeks, there is still no timeline as to when he may be able to play with the team.

The big man is waiting on clearance from the NCAA.

UK Athletics issued the following statement on Thursday morning:

“As a department, we want to clarify, Zvonimir Ivišić has been cleared to practice and play in all intrasquad games. That said, he can not compete against outside competition, including exhibition games, until he is approved by the NCAA. There was miscommunication in this regard and, as we always do, we plan to adhere to NCAA rules. Until he is fully cleared, Zvonimir will be withheld from games against outside competition.”

Ivisic was with the team during Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White scrimmage, and media day.

He is currently the only healthy big man that UK has, with the absence of Ugonna Onyenso and Aaron Bradshaw.

The Cats beat Georgetown College 92-69 on Friday night, October 28, at Rupp Arena in their first preseason game.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies

Latest News

Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.
Aaron Bradshaw named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List
Trevin Wallace named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Trevin Wallace eyes return against Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats' head coach John Calipari reacts during an NCAA basketball game between...
Kentucky Men’s Basketball Media Day
Justin Edwards walking back after a putback dunk for Team White in the 2023 UK Men's basketball...
Justin Edwards named to Julius Erving Award Watch List