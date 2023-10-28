Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 11

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the regular season finale, Williamsburg traveled to Perry County to take on the Commodores.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

Perry Central secured the 48-20 win over Williamsburg.

With the win, Perry Central finished the season at 6-4.

Williamsburg drops to 5-4 with the loss.

