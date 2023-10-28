Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 11

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the regular season finale, Williamsburg traveled to Perry County to take on the Commodores.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

Perry Central secured the 48-20 win over Williamsburg.

With the win, Perry Central finished the season at 6-4.

Williamsburg drops to 5-4 with the loss.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies

Latest News

Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Breathitt County rolls in ARH Game of the Week
Week 11 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week eleven of high school football
Shelby Valley vs Floyd Central in week 11
Shelby Valley lights up scoreboard in road win
Paintville vs Pike Central week 11 matchup
Pike Central drops fourth straight to end regular season