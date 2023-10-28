EKY organizations participate in National Drug Take Back Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizations across Eastern Kentucky are participating in National Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Operation UNITE, a non-profit battling substance abuse, has 42 boxes across the region for folks to properly dispose of drugs.

“We’ve got close to 4,000 pounds of medications picked up for this Take Back Day, and we’re still continuing to pick up medications this week,” said Operation UNITE President Tom Vicini.

Hometown Pharmacy in Hazard also has a safe box for folks to properly dispose of drugs.

Pharmacist Tyler Wells said they want to keep drugs from being abused.

“If we can get extra medication off the streets that people don’t need, it prevents others from getting a hold of it, maybe possibly abusing,” said Tyler Wells.

Wells also said medications can be harmful to plants and animals if thrown away improperly.

