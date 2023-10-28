EKY organizations participate in National Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.(MGN)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizations across Eastern Kentucky are participating in National Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Operation UNITE, a non-profit battling substance abuse, has 42 boxes across the region for folks to properly dispose of drugs.

“We’ve got close to 4,000 pounds of medications picked up for this Take Back Day, and we’re still continuing to pick up medications this week,” said Operation UNITE President Tom Vicini.

Hometown Pharmacy in Hazard also has a safe box for folks to properly dispose of drugs.

Pharmacist Tyler Wells said they want to keep drugs from being abused.

“If we can get extra medication off the streets that people don’t need, it prevents others from getting a hold of it, maybe possibly abusing,” said Tyler Wells.

Wells also said medications can be harmful to plants and animals if thrown away improperly.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Image courtesy MGN
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Pulaski Co.
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies
JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains

Latest News

Image courtesy MGN
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Pulaski Co.
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Check Presentation
Breathitt County, Prestonsburg receive checks during ARH Game of the Week
Money
More than $3.9 million awarded in three EKY counties