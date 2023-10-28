East Ridge picks up road win in regular season finale

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors traveled in week eleven to play the Knott Central Patriots.

At the start of the third quarter, Knott Central was up 29-28 on East Ridge.

However, the Warriors would pull away in the fourth quarter and secure the 56-35 road win.

Warriors improved to 5-5 and will travel to Floyd Central next week.

Knott Central finished the regular season at 2-8 and will travel to Shelby Valley next week.

