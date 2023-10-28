Breathitt County rolls in ARH Game of the Week

Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - To close out the high school football regular season, the Breathitt County Bobcats traveled to face the Prestonsburg Blackcats in our ARH Game of the Week.

The Bobcats earned the 42-7 win on the road.

With the win, Breathitt County extends its winning streak to three games. The Bobcats finish the regular season at 5-5.

Prestonsburg lost four out of the last five regular season games. The Blackcats also sit at 5-5.

