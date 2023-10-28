Breathitt County, Prestonsburg receive checks during ARH Game of the Week

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, Breathitt County traveled to Prestonsburg for a week eleven battle.

During the game, Jon North, representing WYMT and ARH, presented a $1,000 check to Prestonsburg Athletic Director Brandon Brewer.

North also presented a $1,000 check to Breathitt County Athletic Director Kyle Moore.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

