Belfry wins last regular season game, Letcher Central breaks even

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher Central Cougars and the Belfry Pirates battled it out during the last Friday of the regular season. The Pirates were looking to enter the playoffs with their seventh win of the season and the Cougars needed a win to improve their RPI for a better matchup in the first round of playoffs.

The game started with a pair of turnovers for both the Cougars and the Pirates. Belfry would convert on the Cougars’ turnover with freshman running back JB Woolum’s interception and senior RB Dre Young running in his first of several touchdowns on the night, giving Belfry a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Cougars had an answer after junior wide receiver Gavin Brown dodged several Pirate linemen and picked up the first down. Brown’s run set up Cougar quarterback Peyton Combs to call his own number, but the extra point was no good. Cougars trailed by one 7-6.

Thanks to Young, Philip Haywood’s squad would start to pull away in the second quarter after Young made two more trips to the end zone, extending the Pirate’s lead 22-6.

In the end, the Pirates rolled away with a 43-14 win on the Cougars home turf. The Pirates enter the playoffs with a 7-3 record and the Cougars hit even at 5-5.

