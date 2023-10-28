Belfry wins last regular season game, Letcher Central breaks even

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher Central Cougars and the Belfry Pirates battled it out during the last Friday of the regular season. The Pirates were looking to enter the playoffs with their seventh win of the season and the Cougars needed a win to improve their RPI for a better matchup in the first round of playoffs.

The game started with a pair of turnovers for both the Cougars and the Pirates. Belfry would convert on the Cougars’ turnover with freshman running back JB Woolum’s interception and senior RB Dre Young running in his first of several touchdowns on the night, giving Belfry a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Cougars had an answer after junior wide receiver Gavin Brown dodged several Pirate linemen and picked up the first down. Brown’s run set up Cougar quarterback Peyton Combs to call his own number, but the extra point was no good. Cougars trailed by one 7-6.

Thanks to Young, Philip Haywood’s squad would start to pull away in the second quarter after Young made two more trips to the end zone, extending the Pirate’s lead 22-6.

In the end, the Pirates rolled away with a 43-14 win on the Cougars home turf. The Pirates enter the playoffs with a 7-3 record and the Cougars hit even at 5-5.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies

Latest News

Week 11 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for week eleven of high school football
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - October 27, 2023
Tate Rice - Sets All-Time Passing Touchdown record at Clay County.
Tate Rice sets Clay County passing touchdown record in regular season finale
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Breathitt County rolls in ARH Game of the Week