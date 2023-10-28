Autumn showers usher in Autumn temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re bringing Autumn back in a big way over the next few days as a potent cold front filters in November temperatures...just in time for Halloween.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds and showers continue to be on the increase as we head through the nighttime hours thanks to our strong front drawing closer. Ahead of this front, we’ll keep things quite mild, with overnight lows only falling back into the lower 60s overnight.

Showers arrive in abundance as we head into tomorrow. Our frontal boundary will be working in through the day, bringing increasing showers as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. However, our front will not have cleared the area yet, so we’ll still be mild as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs top out in the middle 70s as the showers move in. Overnight, cooler air will start to filter toward the region as the front works through. Scattered showers will be around as lows fall back into the lower 50s.

Toward Halloween and Beyond

Our front finally crosses the mountains as we head into Monday. As it does, showers will remain in abundance through the morning, only slowly waning as we finish off the first day of the week. As the front moves through, we’ll reach highs near 60° in the morning hours before the cool, Canadian northwesterly winds drag temperatures back into the 50s in the afternoon. As showers wrap up overnight, cold air will continue to work on in, with lows falling back into the middle 30s for overnight lows. Talk about a shock to the system!

The cold air continues as we continue to work toward Halloween on Tuesday. We’ll start to clear clouds out as we work through the daytime hours, but the cold air is here to stay. Halloween highs only make it into the upper 40s to near 50° in the afternoon! Make sure those ghouls and goblins are wrapped up in the evening for trick-or-treating because we’ll be falling into the upper 30s during the evening on our way to a frosty low in the upper 20s to lower 30s overnight. We’ll slowly moderate those temperatures closer to the 50s as we head toward the end of next week, with mostly sunny skies hanging around.

