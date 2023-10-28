Aaron Bradshaw named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky freshman Aaron Bradshaw was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s preseason watch list for the 2024 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award on Friday.

Bradshaw was a highly-rated recruit in high school, going as high as No. 2 in the 2023 class rankings.

He was also a McDonald’s All-American and Iverson Classic selection.

The UK forward averaged 12.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a senior at Camden High School.

Kentucky has had one player in program history earn the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, that being Oscar Tshiebwe who won the award in 2022.

Tshiebwe averaged a double-double that year putting up a team-best 17.4 points and a then nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game.

Other SEC candidates on the 2023-24 preseason list are Jamarian Sharp of Ole Miss and Johni Broome of Auburn.

