WYMT Week 10 Team of the Week: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles have been named the week 10 Team of the Week after the Golden Eagles’ 36-33 win over Ashland Blazer in their first meeting since 2018.

Johnson Central was fired up to take on the Tomcats in their final game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 20 after hearing plenty of motivation prior to the game.

“There were posts going out everywhere that we were going to get beat by 40, 50, and we were small and not physical as we used to be and we wanted to shut everybody up,” Golden Eagles quarterback Jacob Grimm said. “That’s what we went out and did.”

In a back-and-forth affair that did not disappoint, one of the biggest momentum swings came at the start of the second half.

“Special teams played a big part,” Grimm said. “The onside kick that we got coming out of halftime was a big part for us. All our returns, everything just played its part.”

Their offense that almost exclusively operated between the tackles highlighted the Golden Eagles’ pride in playing physical football.

“We knew we didn’t want to get into a shootout with this bunch because athletically they are probably a little faster than us,” Johnson Central football head coach Jesse Peck said. “So, we just did what we do. We play big boy football and we keep the ball on the ground and we ran for 300 plus yards.”

It’s a win that Johnson Central hopes sends a message.

“I think that proves that we’re still up there in Class 4A,” Johnson Central offensive lineman Hudson Lewandoski said. “I think it sets us up perfectly for the playoffs. Johnson Central is not dead.”

The Golden Eagles have a date with Grant County at home in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

