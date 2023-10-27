WYMT Week 10 Team of the Week: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles have been named the week 10 Team of the Week after the Golden Eagles’ 36-33 win over Ashland Blazer in their first meeting since 2018.

Johnson Central was fired up to take on the Tomcats in their final game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 20 after hearing plenty of motivation prior to the game.

“There were posts going out everywhere that we were going to get beat by 40, 50, and we were small and not physical as we used to be and we wanted to shut everybody up,” Golden Eagles quarterback Jacob Grimm said. “That’s what we went out and did.”

In a back-and-forth affair that did not disappoint, one of the biggest momentum swings came at the start of the second half.

“Special teams played a big part,” Grimm said. “The onside kick that we got coming out of halftime was a big part for us. All our returns, everything just played its part.”

Their offense that almost exclusively operated between the tackles highlighted the Golden Eagles’ pride in playing physical football.

“We knew we didn’t want to get into a shootout with this bunch because athletically they are probably a little faster than us,” Johnson Central football head coach Jesse Peck said. “So, we just did what we do. We play big boy football and we keep the ball on the ground and we ran for 300 plus yards.”

It’s a win that Johnson Central hopes sends a message.

“I think that proves that we’re still up there in Class 4A,” Johnson Central offensive lineman Hudson Lewandoski said. “I think it sets us up perfectly for the playoffs. Johnson Central is not dead.”

The Golden Eagles have a date with Grant County at home in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

Martin County's Devan Maynard
WYMT Week 10 Player of the Week: Martin County’s Devan Maynard
Leslie County Eagles football
Top 5 plays from week ten of high school football
WYMT
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 10
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - October 21, 2023