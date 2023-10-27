WYMT Washington Bureau Correspondent discusses hot topics from around the globe

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria following attacks on American troops.

On Capitol Hill, there is a growing list of priorities for newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley talked with WYMT Washington Bureau Correspondent Peter Zampa about a host of topics, including a new Democratic candidate in the race for the White House, the upcoming agenda for the U.S. House of Representatives and recent U.S. airstrikes in Syria.

You can watch in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.