WYMT Washington Bureau Correspondent discusses hot topics from around the globe

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria following attacks on American troops.

On Capitol Hill, there is a growing list of priorities for newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley talked with WYMT Washington Bureau Correspondent Peter Zampa about a host of topics, including a new Democratic candidate in the race for the White House, the upcoming agenda for the U.S. House of Representatives and recent U.S. airstrikes in Syria.

You can watch in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

The event, which celebrated its seventh year, brought local firefighters, law enforcement...
Pike County celebrates First Responders’ Day
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - First Responders' Day - Buddy 4:30
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - Madison Co. Economic Development - Phil 5:30
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic violence advocates continue to breakdown barriers